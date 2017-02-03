5 Mind-Blowing Fashion Tricks For Denim [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Denim is an important staple in the typical American wardrobe, and they are such a basic essential. But unfortunately, the simplicity with which they fit in our wardrobes won’t erase the difficulties we often have with picking, storing, cleaning and customizing our denim.

Celebrity stylist J. Bolin shares some mind-blowing tricks for transforming our wardrobes- but specifically through our beloved denim pieces. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

