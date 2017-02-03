5 Mind-Blowing Fashion Tricks For Denim [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Denim is an important staple in the typical American wardrobe, and they are such a basic essential. But unfortunately, the simplicity with which they fit in our wardrobes won’t erase the difficulties we often have with picking, storing, cleaning and customizing our denim.
Celebrity stylist J. Bolin shares some mind-blowing tricks for transforming our wardrobes- but specifically through our beloved denim pieces. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
FAB FINDS: 25 Ways To Rock Denim From Head-To-Toe
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Denim Hotpants
1 of 25
2. Chambray Shirt
2 of 25
3. Distressed Denim Skirt
3 of 25
4. Denim Overalls
4 of 25
5. Ripped Boyfriend Jeans
5 of 25
6. Bleach Wash Denim Jacket
6 of 25
7. Distressed Dark Denim Jeans
7 of 25
8. Denim Playsuit
8 of 25
9. Denim Mini Skirt
9 of 25
10. Chambray Shirt
10 of 25
11. Frayed Denim Mini Skirt
11 of 25
12. Denim Overalls
12 of 25
13. High Waist Slim Jeans
13 of 25
14. Cropped Denim Jacket
14 of 25
15. Zip Through Denim Skirt
15 of 25
16. Strapless Romper
16 of 25
17. Sleeveless Vest
17 of 25
18. Denim Pencil Skirt
18 of 25
19. Denim Mini Skirt
19 of 25
20. Fitted Chambray Shirt
20 of 25
21. Ripped Denim Hotpants
21 of 25
22. Low Rise Pants
22 of 25
23. Denim Pencil Skirt
23 of 25
24. Acid Wash Denim Hotpants
24 of 25
25. Boyfriend Jeans
25 of 25