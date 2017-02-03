Zebulon Ellis On Being A Gospel Artist On “The Rap Game” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Gospel singer Zebulon Ellis is runner up on BET’s Sunday Best and a worship leader at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. He talks about his new single, “Breakthrough.” And how he became the confident man with the big bright personality that he has today. He shares what has pushed him the most will to be more than what people labeled him as when he was growing up, and what he felt like being an only child and constantly “alone with his own thoughts,” as he says.
Plus, Zebulon talks about his experience as a gospel artist on “The Rap Game,” and being afraid to be “too churchy” for the hip-hop spot. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
