Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Zebulon Ellis On Being A Gospel Artist On “The Rap Game” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Gospel singer Zebulon Ellis is runner up on BET’s Sunday Best and a worship leader at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. He talks about his new single, “Breakthrough.” And how he became the confident man with the big bright personality that he has today. He shares what has pushed him the most will to be more than what people labeled him as when he was growing up, and what he felt like being an only child and constantly “alone with his own thoughts,” as he says.

Plus, Zebulon talks about his experience as a gospel artist on “The Rap Game,” and being afraid to be “too churchy” for the hip-hop spot. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Kirk Franklin’s Message To Those Who Criticize Him For Working With Chance The Rapper [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: MC Lyte On How She Went From Rap To Radio [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: “Root Magazine” Editor Hasan James On Whether Technology Helps Or Hurts Gospel Artists [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

34 photos Launch gallery

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

gospel , Interview , Sunday Best , The Rap Game , Zebulon Ellis

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 days ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago