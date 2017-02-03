Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Omarosa Injured & Rushed To Hospital

This is a developing story….

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

44th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


Reality star turned political Omarosa has been rushed to the hospital, according to TMZ.

Omarosa, who was named the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the office of the Public Liason for the Trump administration was reportedly taken to the hospital by stretcher.

The 42-year-old was reportedly injured while at The White House and was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

TMZ sources say she may have broken a bone.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: TMZ 

RELATED LINKS

Who Gon’ Check Me Boo: Omarosa &amp; Joy Behar Go At It On ‘The View’

Omarosa Says Her Friends Turned On Her Because Of Her Support For Trump

Fix It Jesus! Omarosa Is Now Donald Trump’s Director Of African-American Outreach

Omarosa

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 days ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago