Omarosa Injured & Rushed To Hospital

Reality star turned political Omarosa has been rushed to the hospital, according to

Omarosa, who was named the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the office of the Public Liason for the Trump administration was reportedly taken to the hospital by stretcher.

The 42-year-old was reportedly injured while at The White House and was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

TMZ sources say she may have broken a bone.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: TMZ

RELATED LINKS

Who Gon’ Check Me Boo: Omarosa & Joy Behar Go At It On ‘The View’

Omarosa Says Her Friends Turned On Her Because Of Her Support For Trump

Fix It Jesus! Omarosa Is Now Donald Trump’s Director Of African-American Outreach

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: