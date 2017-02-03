Trump Steals Credit For Obama Jobs Report

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Trump Steals Credit For Obama Jobs Report

There’s a “great spirit in the country right now,” he said, writes The Washington Post.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Donald Trump on Friday claimed credit for the nation’s improving jobs market after spending months on the presidential campaign trail accusing the Obama administration of promoting fake news about the unemployment rate.

There’s a “great spirit in the country right now,” he said, writes The Washington Post.

Employers increased hiring in January, adding a robust 227,000 jobs, and more Americans began looking for employment, signaling that Trump inherited a robust job market, reports the Chicago Tribune:

The unemployment rate ticked up to a still-low 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent in December. But the rate rose for an encouraging reason: More Americans started looking for work, though not all of them found jobs immediately. The proportion of adults who are either working or looking for work reached its highest point since September.

[…]

January’s jobs figures reflect hiring that occurred mainly before Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20. Still, it was the first employment report to be released with Trump occupying the White House, and he seems sure to take a close interest in it.

As a candidate, Trump frequently argued that the government’s jobs data exaggerated the health of the economy. He called the unemployment rate a “hoax” and said it declined after the recession under President Barack Obama mainly because many Americans stopped working or looking for work.

How many alternative facts can the Trump administration come up with?

SOURCE: The Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

Black Jobseekers File Discrimination Suit Against Staffing Agency That Favored Hispanics

Jesse Jackson Sr. Tackles Economic Equality &amp; The Trump Administration

RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets

21 photos Launch gallery

RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets

Continue reading RNC 2016 – Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets

RNC 2016 - Supporters & Anti-Trump Groups Take To The Streets

Barack Obama , Donald Trump , Jobs Bill

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 days ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago