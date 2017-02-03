Get Up Erica
Ted Winn On Why It’s Naive To Expect Donald Trump To Change [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

7 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Ted Winn explains what his stance is on the Donald Trump administration, and why he is weary of the phrase, “pray for the president,” when it is the only strategy being used to fight for people’s rights. He explains how Donald Trump and his cabinet have already endangered lives in the first few days of his presidency.

Ted brings up Martin Luther King Jr., who was not only a pastor, but an activist and organizer, and put actions to his words. He also explains why it’s naive to expect Donald Trump to work on behalf of the people. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

activism , Donald Trump , Politics , pray , President , Ted Winn

