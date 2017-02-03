Here’s The Weekend’s Community Calendar Of Events

The purpose of this event is to discuss the direct relationship of our education system to the prison system, as known as the “School to Prison Pipeline.”

This event of will be an effort to bridge the gaps between community leaders and their communities through open discussion concerning issues that are affecting our communities and to develop solutions that will drive our communities to success.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact us at 336.570.3664 or 336.512.1061. You can also email us at info@refugetemplenc.com