Here’s The Weekend’s Community Calendar Of Events

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Thumb tack on calendar

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

  Prayer Conference 2017
Event Date:  02/02/2017 – 02/05/2017
Event Time:  6:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Royal Banquet & Conference Center
Address Line 1:  3801 Hillsborough Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27607
Event Description:  Two Gospel ARTISTS will be there – Jermaine Dolly and Evang. Chuks Chidube from Lagos Nigeria. There will be preaching, singing and refreshments every night after service.

This conference is from Thursday, February 2nd through Sunday,
February 5th. 6:00 PM nightly.
Event Contact:  Prophetess Sandra Lindo
Event Contact Number:  919-931-6231

 

Black History Month Celebration
Event Date:  02/05/2017
Event Time:  11:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Piney Grove F.W.B. Church
Address Line 1:  244 Slocomb Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC, 28311
Event Description:  Please join Piney Grove FWB Church in celebrating Black History
Month starting February 5, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. Honoree:
Benjamin Major, Chief of Fayetteville Fire/Emergency
Management Department.February 12, 2017 Youth Presentation 8:00 A M morning
worship service.

February 19, 2017. Unveiling Presentation 11:00 A M morning
worship service.

February 26, 2017. Black History Month Finale 11:00 A M
morning worship service. Elder Kerby Haire, Pastor.
Church Phone 910-488-9050.
244 Slocomb Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Event Contact:  Pamilia McRae
Event Contact Number:  910-717-5731

 

State of the Black Union Community Forum
Event Date:  02/04/2017
Event Time:  10am -1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Refuge Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith
Address Line 1:  152 N. Main St.
City, State, Zip:  Burlington, NC 27215
Event Description:  The Social Justice Committee of Refuge Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith will be hosting their 1st “State of the Black Union Community Forum,” Saturday, February 4, 2017 starting at 10 am.

The purpose of this event is to discuss the direct relationship of our education system to the prison system, as known as the “School to Prison Pipeline.”

This event of will be an effort to bridge the gaps between community leaders and their communities through open discussion concerning issues that are affecting our communities and to develop solutions that will drive our communities to success.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact us at 336.570.3664 or 336.512.1061. You can also email us at info@refugetemplenc.com
Event Contact:  Margie McLean
Event Contact Number:  (804)517-4784

 

  Informational Meeting
Event Date:  02/04/2017
Event Time:  9:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Foster Parent Pre-Service Trainings
Address Line 1:  4020 Wake Forest Rd, Suite 301
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27609
Event Description:  Have you ever considered the “invisible children” in our own community? Lutheran Services Carolinas invite you, family members or friends to come attend an INFORMATIONAL MEETING to learn more about the process of becoming a licensed foster parent or adopting from foster care.

LSC will be starting another five week training session after the Holidays if interested in learning more about the process in becoming foster parents. We look forward in hearing from you in your interest in foster care.
Event Contact:  Carmen Abreu-Riley
Event Contact Number:  (919) 307-9368

 

Unified in Christ
Event Date:  02/05/2017
Event Time:  2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  TheTruthMinistry
Address Line 1:  306 Hubert St
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Celebrating the Unity that is in Christ with any and all Disciples near and far who would join us in the obedience of Christ that we BE ONE. Four Dynamic preachers will preach on (1 Samuel 16:7) and there will be a sound of worship and praise for what the Lord is doing for Us in 2017………..Come Join Us
Event Contact:  919-867-9743
Event Contact Number:  919-593-7200

 

 

Credit Seminar provided by Credit Cleaning Lady
Event Date:  02/04/2017
Event Time:  3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Total Restoration Deliverance Church
Address Line 1:  1014 Sharpe Road
City, State, Zip:  Burlington, NC 27217
Event Description:  Credit Seminar provided by the Credit Cleaning Lady. Come and learn what to do to clean up your credit. This is valuable, life-changing information that you don’t want to miss.

This credit seminar will be held at:

Total Restoration Deliverance Church
1014 Sharpe Road
Burlington, NC 27617

Bishop Anthony B. Moore (Host Pastor)

Karyn Afari (Seminar Facilitator)
Event Contact:  Karyn Afari
Event Contact Number:  (888) 353-5557

