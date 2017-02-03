Here’s The Weekend’s Community Calendar Of Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Prayer Conference 2017
|Event Date:
|02/02/2017 – 02/05/2017
|Event Time:
|6:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Royal Banquet & Conference Center
|Address Line 1:
|3801 Hillsborough Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27607
|Event Description:
|Two Gospel ARTISTS will be there – Jermaine Dolly and Evang. Chuks Chidube from Lagos Nigeria. There will be preaching, singing and refreshments every night after service.
This conference is from Thursday, February 2nd through Sunday,
|Event Contact:
|Prophetess Sandra Lindo
|Event Contact Number:
|919-931-6231
|:
|Black History Month Celebration
|Event Date:
|02/05/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Piney Grove F.W.B. Church
|Address Line 1:
|244 Slocomb Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC, 28311
|Event Description:
|Please join Piney Grove FWB Church in celebrating Black History
Month starting February 5, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. Honoree:
Benjamin Major, Chief of Fayetteville Fire/Emergency
Management Department.February 12, 2017 Youth Presentation 8:00 A M morning
worship service.
February 19, 2017. Unveiling Presentation 11:00 A M morning
February 26, 2017. Black History Month Finale 11:00 A M
|Event Contact:
|Pamilia McRae
|Event Contact Number:
|910-717-5731
|State of the Black Union Community Forum
|Event Date:
|02/04/2017
|Event Time:
|10am -1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Refuge Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith
|Address Line 1:
|152 N. Main St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Burlington, NC 27215
|Event Description:
|The Social Justice Committee of Refuge Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith will be hosting their 1st “State of the Black Union Community Forum,” Saturday, February 4, 2017 starting at 10 am.
The purpose of this event is to discuss the direct relationship of our education system to the prison system, as known as the “School to Prison Pipeline.”
This event of will be an effort to bridge the gaps between community leaders and their communities through open discussion concerning issues that are affecting our communities and to develop solutions that will drive our communities to success.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information contact us at 336.570.3664 or 336.512.1061. You can also email us at info@refugetemplenc.com
|Event Contact:
|Margie McLean
|Event Contact Number:
|(804)517-4784
|:
|Informational Meeting
|Event Date:
|02/04/2017
|Event Time:
|9:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Foster Parent Pre-Service Trainings
|Address Line 1:
|4020 Wake Forest Rd, Suite 301
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27609
|Event Description:
|Have you ever considered the “invisible children” in our own community? Lutheran Services Carolinas invite you, family members or friends to come attend an INFORMATIONAL MEETING to learn more about the process of becoming a licensed foster parent or adopting from foster care.
LSC will be starting another five week training session after the Holidays if interested in learning more about the process in becoming foster parents. We look forward in hearing from you in your interest in foster care.
|Event Contact:
|Carmen Abreu-Riley
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 307-9368
|Unified in Christ
|Event Date:
|02/05/2017
|Event Time:
|2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|TheTruthMinistry
|Address Line 1:
|306 Hubert St
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|Celebrating the Unity that is in Christ with any and all Disciples near and far who would join us in the obedience of Christ that we BE ONE. Four Dynamic preachers will preach on (1 Samuel 16:7) and there will be a sound of worship and praise for what the Lord is doing for Us in 2017………..Come Join Us
|Event Contact:
|919-867-9743
|Event Contact Number:
|919-593-7200
|:
|Credit Seminar provided by Credit Cleaning Lady
|Event Date:
|02/04/2017
|Event Time:
|3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Total Restoration Deliverance Church
|Address Line 1:
|1014 Sharpe Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Burlington, NC 27217
|Event Description:
|Credit Seminar provided by the Credit Cleaning Lady. Come and learn what to do to clean up your credit. This is valuable, life-changing information that you don’t want to miss.
This credit seminar will be held at:
Total Restoration Deliverance Church
Bishop Anthony B. Moore (Host Pastor)
Karyn Afari (Seminar Facilitator)
|Event Contact:
|Karyn Afari
|Event Contact Number:
|(888) 353-5557