Ramarley Graham’s Family Demands Punishment For Cop Who Killed Unarmed Teen

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Ramarley Graham’s Family Demands Punishment For Cop Who Killed Unarmed Teen

Twitter users create #FireNYPD hashtag to renew call for justice during NYC rally Thursday night.

17 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

The family of Ramarley Graham and hundreds of protesters rallied for justice Thursday night five years after the unarmed teen was killed by New York police officer Richard Haste, reports the Tribeca Patch.

From Tribeca Patch:

Graham’s family gathered in Foley Square on Thursday night, five years after the 18-year-old’s death, demanding that the officer who opened fire lose his job. The various review procedures have taking years to process the case, and they still aren’t done: Police officials still haven’t decided whether to fire or discipline Richard Haste, the white officer who fatally shot Graham.

The unarmed black teenager died in 2012, more than two years before Eric Garner was killed in a police chokehold on Staten Island and Michael Brown was gunned down by an officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

…Graham’s mother Constance Malcolm spoke before a sizable crowd in Foley Square on Thursday night, calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to step in and direct the head of the NYPD to discipline Haste and other officers present at the scene. “It’s a shame we have to be here five years later,” she said. “My son was just walking home and the NYPD decided they saw a gun.”

Malcolm had publicly praised her son as “loyal,” sharing memories of Graham giving money and loving his family, reports USA Today.

SOURCE: Tribeca PatchUSA Today

SEE ALSO:

NYPD To Hide Trial Outcome Of Cop Who Fatally Shot Ramarley Graham?

NYPD Cop Will Not Face Charges In Ramarley Graham Fatal Shooting

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

20 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Black people and police brutality , Blacks and police violence , NYPD , Ramarley Graham

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 21 hours ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago