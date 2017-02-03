Black Journalists Slam NBC After Tamron Hall’s Abrupt Departure

Photo by

News One
The National Association of Black Journalists said the network is "whitewashing" to make way for Megyn Kelly's arrival.

18 hours ago

The Light NC staff
The National Association of Black Journalists slammed NBC and said the network is whitewashing after Tamron Hall’s unexpected departure Wednesday, reports The Hill.

From The Hill:

NBC hired [Megyn] Kelly away from Fox earlier this year in a deal that may have led to Hall’s departure. Hall had co-hosted the third hour of “Today” with Al Roker since 2014, a time slot Kelly is expected to take over.

“NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing,” the group said in a statement.

…“We look forward to dialogue and resolve regarding black journalists and their continuing roles at NBC both in front and behind the camera,” [NABJ continued.]

NBC released a statement about its “diversity record” in response to NABJ’s statement after the company faced heat for parting ways with Melissa Harris-Perry early last year, reports The Los Angeles Times.

SOURCE: The HillThe Los Angeles Times

