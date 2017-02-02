Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ted Winn On Why Artists Need To Understand The Business Side Of Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

23 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Stellar award winning singer, songwriter Ted Winn talks about his new song, “Grateful” and new album, “Perspective” and how it is the result of him seeing his life as a glass half full, and focusing on what he had growing up rather than what he didn’t. As the founder of a music publishing company, he also talks about the publishing side of the business and why artists should educate themselves about it, and hire attorneys who do understand it.

Erica also explains why it’s important to have people in your camp whose specific jobs entail bookings and understand legalities and other things that artists don’t do. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Teddy Campbell On How To Deal With A Spouse’s Past As A Married Couple [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tika Sumpter On Why She’s Never “Comfortable” In Her Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Vivica Fox Opens Up About How She Uses Faith In Her Life & Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

18 photos Launch gallery

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

Continue reading 2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

artists , business , Music , Publishing , Tedd Winn

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 21 hours ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago