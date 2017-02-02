Ted Winn On Why Artists Need To Understand The Business Side Of Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Stellar award winning singer, songwriter Ted Winn talks about his new song, “Grateful” and new album, “Perspective” and how it is the result of him seeing his life as a glass half full, and focusing on what he had growing up rather than what he didn’t. As the founder of a music publishing company, he also talks about the publishing side of the business and why artists should educate themselves about it, and hire attorneys who do understand it.

Erica also explains why it’s important to have people in your camp whose specific jobs entail bookings and understand legalities and other things that artists don’t do. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

