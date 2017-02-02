Entertainment News
Daddy Mo Bucks: Stevie J. Ordered To Pay $1.3 Million In Child Support

The 'LHH: ATL' star will avoid jail time by coughing up over a million dollars in child support.

24 hours ago

The Light NC staff
BMI How I Wrote That Song

Looks like it’s time for ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ star Stevie J to cough up the big bucks.

After a lengthy child support legal battle, the ‘good guy’ has agreed to pay over $1.3 million to avoid jail time. Back in September, Stevie J hinted at doing some hard time in an IG post where he shouted out ‘real ones locked up.’

The seven figure fee is back child support for his son and daughter who are now 17 and 18.

“I accept full responsibility for not fully financially supporting my children when I was younger, but I’ve stepped up to the plate now and I fully support my children not only financially, but they are the closest individuals to me,” he said to the judge, according to TMZ.

The reality personality just became a dad again, fathering a child with his estranged ‘wife’ Joseline Hernandez. 

Child Support , love and hip hop atlanta , Stevie J.

comments
