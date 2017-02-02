Bell Biv DeVoe Talks ‘New Edition’ Movie, New Music & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



Baltimore’s candy girls were 12 all over again yesterday when Bell Biv DeVoe dropped by a secret location for an exclusive interview with April Watts and a few of her listeners/boo cakes!

The bunch covered everything from The New Edition Story on BET to BBD’s new Three Stripes album currently no. 2 on music charts.

Watch highlights from the interview up top where Ricky Bell, Mike Bivens, Ronnie DeVoe and April take a hilarious trip down memory lane and also reveal plans for an upcoming New Edition tour!

If you missed the show, take a peek at the entire live stream below + see photos of the guys then-and-now.

