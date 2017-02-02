Tika Sumpter On Why She’s Never “Comfortable” In Her Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actress Tika Sumpter chats with Erica Campbell about being engaged, becoming a new mommy, and the changes that it has caused that she wasn’t expecting. She also talks about her role as Candice on “The Haves and the Have Nots” on OWN, and alludes to “a lot of crazy” that is going to ensue next on the show.

Tika also opens up about how she feels in this state of her career, and why she never really feels comfortable, despite how consistently she lands great roles in television and film. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

