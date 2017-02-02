Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tika Sumpter On Why She’s Never “Comfortable” In Her Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Actress Tika Sumpter chats with Erica Campbell about being engaged, becoming a new mommy, and the changes that it has caused that she wasn’t expecting. She also talks about her role as Candice on “The Haves and the Have Nots” on OWN, and alludes to “a lot of crazy” that is going to ensue next on the show.

Tika also opens up about how she feels in this state of her career, and why she never really feels comfortable, despite how consistently she lands great roles in television and film. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Vivica Fox Opens Up About How She Uses Faith In Her Life & Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Allan Houston On How His Faith Has Impacted His Career In The NBA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs On How Being A Worship Leader Prepped Her For Singing Career [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


baby , career , comfortable , haves and the have nots , mommy , pregnancy , Tika Sumpter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 21 hours ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago