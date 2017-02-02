Twitter Goes Crazy Over President Obama’s Backwards Hat And Flip Flops

After eight years in The White House, theare taking a much-needed vacation—and the Internet is losing their mind over the former president’s casual wear.

As we previously reported, Barack and Michelle Obama flew to Palm Springs immediately after President Trump’s inauguration, and now the couple is chilling with billionaire Richard Branson on his private island in the British Virgin Islands. And just by the looks of it, the former Prez seems to be having a blast with his flip-flops, shorts, and backwards hat.

I am not an undercover cop pic.twitter.com/VBXBtVETHT — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) February 1, 2017

And folks just about lost it:

History books will now say on this day Obama wore a hat backwards & Jay Z and Beyoncé made another pitcher of Lemonade. #BlackHistoryMonth — ramel (@itsRamel) February 1, 2017

President Obama: when they go low, we go high Civilian Obama: when they go low [turns hat backwards] we *get* high — huntigula (@huntigula) February 1, 2017

Seeing Obama on vacation in flip flops with his hat to the back just brought me so much joy ❤❤❤ — mase (@mase_430) February 1, 2017

I want to be backwards hat Obama when I grow up — Will Collins (@WilemPls) February 2, 2017

#Obama on vacation with the hat backwards. Think he said, "It's not my problem now!" pic.twitter.com/6XVhGb4QG7 — Uncle Bill 🌎 (@UBtalkin) February 2, 2017

Damn Obama got his dad hat on backwards Michelle got her hair braided up lol they were ready — Apollo Kid☄ (@1TimmyFree) February 2, 2017

Obama out here walking around with his hat backwards. The level of f*** given is about a -5 at this point. — G II (@MisterNickel) February 2, 2017

Obama sporting the backwards hat will make you miss him even more… https://t.co/8rTADWuXjg — Laila Ali (@TheRealLailaAli) February 2, 2017

Folks also don’t think he’s coming back:

Obama got his hat to the back like it's 1990 and trump isn't president. GET YO ASS BACK HERE… with respect, sir. pic.twitter.com/OWjVXnNqTh — CLOUD N9NE SYRUP™ (@CloudN9neSyrup) February 1, 2017

Obama got the hat flipped to the back yeah hes gone😭😭😭😭 — BABYFACE DEVIL (@INYADREAMSSS) February 1, 2017

We miss you two!

Obama Breaks Silence; Speaks Out Against Trump And Praises Protestors

This Viral Video Of A Young Black Girl Reading Her Letter From Barack Obama Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

#EndOfDays: Trump Names White Supremacist Steve Bannon To National Security Council

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: