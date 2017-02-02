Twitter Goes Crazy Over President Obama’s Backwards Hat And Flip Flops

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Twitter Goes Crazy Over President Obama’s Backwards Hat And Flip Flops

The former First Couple is on vacation chilling with billionaire Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands—and they are having a blast!

21 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-HOLIDAY-CHRISTMAS-TREE-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


After eight years in The White House, the Obamas are taking a much-needed vacation—and the Internet is losing their mind over the former president’s casual wear.

As we previously reported, Barack and Michelle Obama flew to Palm Springs immediately after President Trump’s inauguration, and now the couple is chilling with billionaire Richard Branson on his private island in the British Virgin Islands. And just by the looks of it, the former Prez seems to be having a blast with his flip-flops, shorts, and backwards hat.

And folks just about lost it:

Folks also don’t think he’s coming back:

We miss you two!


RELATED NEWS: 

Obama Breaks Silence; Speaks Out Against Trump And Praises Protestors

This Viral Video Of A Young Black Girl Reading Her Letter From Barack Obama Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

#EndOfDays: Trump Names White Supremacist Steve Bannon To National Security Council

Michelle Obama , President Obama , Twitter , Vacation

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 3 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 3 months ago