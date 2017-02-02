Joe Biden Starts Nonprofit Foundation Promoting Equal Rights

Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a nonprofit that promotes equal rights, reports ABC News.
From ABC News:
The Biden Foundation will be a platform for Biden to advance priorities he worked on in the Senate and the White House, including cancer research, military families and preventing violence against women.
Biden says in a statement that the foundation aims to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and “gets a fair shot at achieving the American Dream.”
The foundation will be run by Louisa Terrell, a former Facebook official and Senate staffer.
Biden’s organization also wants to “increase access to high-quality affordable education” — reports The Washington Post — with several city public school districts and historically Black universities struggling more and more for financial support.
SOURCE: ABC News, The Washington Post
