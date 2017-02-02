Jury Convicts Man Who Shot Minnesota Protesters After Jamar Clark Shooting

A Minnesota jury on Wednesday convicted the man who shot five African-American men during a Black Lives Matter protest after the 2015 fatal shooting of Jamar Clark, reports ABC News.

Allen Scarsella, 24, of Bloomington, was found guilty on all charges of assault and riot. Scarsella showed no emotion as the Hennepin County jury’s verdict was read. Defense attorneys left the courtroom without comment…

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office will seek “the stiffest possible sentence” for Scarsella. “We charged him with the most serious possible charge that the evidence allowed,” Freeman said in a statement.

Only one of the five victims attended the verdict. Cameron Clark, 26, Jamar Clark’s cousin, was shot by Scarsella in the right leg. Clark said he remembers Scarsella provoking protesters with racial slurs and luring a group of black men up the street where he turned and shot at them. Clark attended parts of Scarsella’s testimony…”I was kind of really thinking that (the jurors) were going to be on his side and they were going to let him go because he was claiming self-defense,” Clark said afterward.

Scarsella will be sentenced at a later date, reports CBS Minnesota.

