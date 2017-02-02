Watch: Violent Protest Breaks Out At Berkeley Against Milo Yiannopoulos

A violent protest erupted Wednesday night at the University of California, Berkeley with news of controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos visiting the college before his event was canceled, reports KRON 4.

Protesters were throwing fireworks and explosives at police, who were using tear gas. Over 1,000 people are protesting, according to KRON4’s Alecia Reid.

Yiannopoulos is a polarizing Breitbart News editor on the last stop of a tour aimed at defying what he calls an epidemic of political correctness on college campuses. The 32-year-old right-wing provocateur is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist. He was banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones.

Nearly 100 professors have joined students at Berkeley, calling for the event’s cancellation. But university officials say it will be allowed in the name of free speech…Fans and foes agree that Yiannopoulos specializes in controversy…Yiannopoulos’ talks have sparked protests, shouting matches and occasional violence at stops around the country. A man was shot and wounded at protests outside his Jan. 21 talk at the University of Washington.

A similar event at UC Davis was also recently canceled. reports ABC 7 San Francisco.

