Drivers Ed: How To Handle Traffic Stops

A different lesson may be added to the curriculum of driver’s education.
A proposal in the General Assembly would add information on how to act during traffic stops to driver’s education in North Carolina.
House Bill 21 calls for the Division of Motor Vehicles to include information in its driver’s handbook describing law enforcement procedures during traffic stops and what drivers should do, including appropriate interactions with officers.
Source WRAL.com
