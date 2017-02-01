Kestrel Heights Leaders Work Hard To Keep School Open

School leaders for Kestrel Heights in Durham are working hard to keep the high school open after records showed 160 students received diplomas in recent years without meeting graduation requirements.

If the high school closes, hundreds of children could be forced to find a new school. So many students, parents, staff and supporters are arguing to keep the school open and use other options to correct the problems. Parents sent a petition with just over 500 signatures urging the board to keep the school open.

The North Carolina State Board of Education could decide this week the high school’s charter should not be renewed.

