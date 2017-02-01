San Francisco Sues Trump Over ‘Unconstitutional’ Sanctuary Cities Executive Order

San Francisco has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s executive order to withhold money from sanctuary cities Tuesday, reports USA Today.

The lawsuit, filed by San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera in U.S. District Court in Northern California, marks the first court challenge over the sanctuary order filed by one of the targeted cities since Trump unveiled his order last week.

“The president’s executive order is not only unconstitutional, it’s un-American,” Herrera said. “That is why we must stand up and oppose it. We are a nation of immigrants and a land of laws. We must be the ‘guardians of our democracy’ that President Obama urged us all to be in his farewell address.”

…Big city mayors in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and elsewhere across the U.S. vowed to defy Trump on the order after he signed it….San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee said that the city began preparing for a possible lawsuit soon after Trump was elected in November. “The misguided executive order makes our cities less safe, and we believe, is unconstitutional,” Lee said. “If President Trump is truly invested in making America safer, then it is imperative that the new administration and Congress pass comprehensive immigration reform.”

In related news, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman also announced Tuesday that New York would join a lawsuit filed by the ACLU against Trump over the sanctuary city directive, reports Los Angeles Times.

