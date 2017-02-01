Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

President Donald Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch To The Supreme Court

Gorsuch will fill the seat on the court left open by Justice Scalia.

15 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Nominee

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court to fill Justice Antonin Scalia’s empty seat.

“Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support,” Mr. Trump said during his announcement.

Adding, “It is an extraordinary resume — as good as it gets.”

President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination, Merrick Garland, was rejected by the Senate Republicans after they refused to hold a confirmation hearing. The Democrats are expected to apply the same resistance to Trump’s nomination in the upcoming days.

Gorsuch graduated from Harvard Law School in the same class as President Obama. He received his Ph.D from Oxford where he was named a Marshall Scholar. Gorsuch was nominated to the federal bench by President George W. Bush in 2006.

Gorsuch is politically conservative, voting in favor of employers like Hobby Lobby who objected to paying for contraception for some of their female employees for religious reasons.

Liberal organization reportedly planned a rally in front of the courts on Tuesday night, expecting a conservative nominee from the Trump administration.

“Activists will make clear that the Senate cannot confirm a nominee who will simply be a rubber stamp for President Trump’s anticonstitutional efforts that betray American values,” according to a statement from the New York Times from the organizations, which include People for the American Way, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and Naral Pro-Choice America.

The road to appointment will include a public and private examination, with Gorush undergoing extreme vetting and scrutiny. He will fill out a questionnaire examining his personal and professional life, attend private meetings with senators, undergo intense questioning from advisers, and public hearings.

SOURCE: NEW YORK TIMES

RELATED LINKS

End Of Days: Twitter Reacts To Donald Trump’s Inauguration

The Head Of The African Union Politely Checks The U.S. On Its Barbaric History Of Slavery

Donald Trump Gets Into Heated Shouting Match With CNN Reporter During Press Conference

antonin scalia , neil gorsuch , Supreme Court , trump

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 3 months ago