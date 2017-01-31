Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell On The Hypocrisy Of Donald Trump’s Travel Ban [EXCLUSIVE]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
Over the weekend, Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban the travel of people from seven specific countries into the United States. The countries are all places where the majority of people are Muslim, and the underlying racism and prejudice is obvious. The ban spurred protests the shut down airports nationwide, a lawsuit from the ACLU, and tons of effort by lawyers to work on behalf of those effected.

Erica Campbell speaks on the madness that has ensued since Trump’s order, and why it makes very little sense. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

