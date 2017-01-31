Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

AM BUZZ: Are Celebs Over The Grammys?; Mr. Clean Is A Black Man, Ya’ll & More…

The highest honor in music may not be worth the hype to these artists.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Are Celebs Over The Grammys?

Kanye West

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty


The award show that was once regarded as one of the highest honors in music, may be fading in reputation for some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

According to TMZ, rapper Kanye West, singer Justin Bieber are reportedly foregoing the Grammys this year.

Bieber, who is up for 4 awards, will most likely be MIA the day of the awards.

21-time winning Grammy award artist Kanye West will reportedly be on tour in Europe.

Frank Ocean started the anti-Grammy trend by not submitting his album ‘Frank’ for Grammy consideration.

 

UP NEXT: Mr. Clean Is A Black Man

Drake , grammy's , Kanye

1 2 3Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 3 months ago