NEWS ROUNDUP: NAACP President Among Activists Arrested For Second Sit-In Against Jeff Sessions…AND MORE

Cornell Brooks, President of the NAACP, and nearly 30 other activists were arrested for staging a sit-in at Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions' office in Mobile, Alabama on Monday. According to reports, Brooks and over 100 demonstrators gathered at Sessions' office to show their disapproval of his attorney general nomination on the eve of his confirmation vote. After getting a trespassing complaint, the Mobile Police Department arrived at the sit-in and 30 people were apprehended. The demonstration marked the second sit-in against Sessions organized by the NAACP. Earlier this month, six people were arrested during the first sit-in at his office. The Senate Judiciary Committee is slated to vote on Sessions' nomination on Tuesday.

A couple from Georgia who once sought out $540 million for being "wrongfully imprisoned" has been slapped with child cruelty charges. Recardo Wimbush, a former Georgia Tech linebacker, and his wife Therian were sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Monday for locking one of their children in a basement for 18 months and not providing proper care for their other son's skin tumor. According to reports, the sons, who are 16 and 10, won't be able to have contact with their parents until they turn 21. In 2014, the couple was apprehended by law enforcement officials for child cruelty. They acted as their own lawyers throughout the whole trial. In December, Therian Wimbush filed a motion claiming that the couple should be let out of jail and that Gwinnett County owed them "$600,000 per day for each day that they have spent falsely imprisoned."

Music artists Rihanna and Azealia Banks exchanged blows on social media over President Donald Trump's travel ban. The online feud began when Banks, who has publicly shown her support for Trump, responded to a post written by Rihanna that denounced the executive order. "As far as Rihanna (who isn't a citizen, and can't vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down. Stop chastising the president. It's stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people," responded Banks. The two continued to go back and forth and it resulted in Rihanna posting text messages that she received from Banks and Banks posting Rihanna's phone number. Banks is known for having no filter when getting into online disputes with celebrities. She has recently lashed out at Zayn Malik and Sia.

Gregg Phillips, the person President Donald Trump has enlisted as a voter fraud expert, was reportedly registered to vote in several states during the 2016 presidential election. Phillips was registered in Alabama, Texas, and Mississippi. According to voting records, he only cast his ballot in Alabama. When asked about his voting registrations, Phillips responded: "Why would I know or care?" He added, "That is not fraud — that is a broken system. We need a national ID that travels with people." Earlier this month, Phillips claimed that "thousands of duplicate records and registrations of dead people," were discovered. Phillips has been under scrutiny ever since President Trump tweeted that there were 3 million illegal votes during the election.

