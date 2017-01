Some students at Fayetteville State University want answers as to why Bria Perkins “Miss Fayetteville State” was stripped of her title.

After an email was sent from the Chancellor’s Office indicating Bria Perkins would no longer hold the title, many students gathered to march for answers.

The school released a statement saying the decision “is in the best interest of the university and its students.”

