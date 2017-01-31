Pres. Trump Fires Acting Attorney General

I’m sure she saw this coming…. acting Attny. General Sally Yates refused to make legal arguments defending Trump’s order on immigration and refugees and for that informed her by a hand delivered letter that she was “fired.”

The White House said Yates was released for, “refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States”… “(Yates) has betrayed the Department of Justice…” .

Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was sworn in at 9 p.m. ET, per an administration official. A few hours later, Boente issued a statement rescinding Yates’ order, instructing DOJ lawyers to “defend the lawful orders of our President.”

