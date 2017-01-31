Politics
Home > Politics

Pres. Trump Fires Acting Attorney General

3 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
US-GERMANY-POLLUTION-AUTO-VOLKSWAGEN

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

I’m sure she saw this coming…. acting Attny. General Sally Yates refused to make legal arguments defending Trump’s order on immigration and refugees and for that informed her by a hand delivered letter that she was “fired.”

The White House said Yates was released for, “refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States”… “(Yates) has betrayed the Department of Justice…” .

Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was sworn in at 9 p.m. ET, per an administration official. A few hours later, Boente issued a statement rescinding Yates’ order, instructing DOJ lawyers to “defend the lawful orders of our President.”
Read more at CNN.com
Attorney General Sally Yates , fired , President Donald Trump

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 3 months ago