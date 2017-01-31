Evening Minute: Trayvon Martin’s Parents Consider Running For Political Office

Trayvon Martin’s Parents Consider Running for Political Office

Trayvon Martin’s parents are considering running for public office out of fear that President Trump will undermine all of the progress they have made since the death of their teen son. Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin want to “be part of the change” they think the nation needs, says USA Today.

Martin, Trayvon’s father, told the publication “Since Trayvon’s death, we saw how divided the country is on these issues and we saw how the country can come together.”

He added: “You have those that are for uniting the country and you have those that want to be apart. And what this new presidency does, it takes those that want to be apart and it puts them right in the position where they can say, ‘We’ll change the laws, and we’ll make it tougher.’”

Fulton agreed: “Before, I was just comfortable with my average life, but now I feel like I’m just obligated to be part of the change. The only way we can be part of the change is if we start with local government and we work our way up.”

She also believes she could take her political ambitions all the way to the top, but wants to start off as city or county commissioner position.

“It could go all the way up to the White House,” she exclaims.

Martin echoed her statements: “There’s no limitations,”I think once you embark on a journey, you don’t minimize your goal; you want to maximize your goals. So you start on the local level and then you work your way up, and hopefully it will take us to a place where we can help more than just local, more than just state. National. That would be the focus.”

The two have a new book, Rest in Power, that is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, which is close to the five year anniversary of their son’s death by the hands of George Zimmerman.

#BlackGirlMagic: Imelme Umana Becomes The First Black Woman Elected As President Of The Harvard Law Review

#BlackGirlMagic is on and poppin’ in 2017!

On Sunday, Imelme Umana, Harvard Law School class of ’18, became the first Black woman elected as President of the Harvard Law Review. Umana follows in the footsteps of former President Barack Obama, who became the first Black man elected as HLR’s president in 1990, Mic wrote.

Congrats to Imelme Umana, HLS '18, on her selection as President of the Harvard Law Review. 1st black woman to serve as President. #Herstory pic.twitter.com/liqu40K4Va — Harvard BLSA (@HarvardBLSA) January 30, 2017

And folks are already rooting for her future political endeavours:

.@HarvardBLSA @KatrinaNation @imeimeumana I look forward to seeing Imelme Umana take oath of office as POTUS in 2037. — James McPherson (@JimBMcPherson) January 30, 2017

According to Clutch, Umana is a doctorate candidate at Harvard Law School, and is most interested in the intersection between government and African-American studies by exploring how stereotypes of black women are reproduced and reinforced in American Political discourse.

Suspect In Quebec Mosque Attack Is A Known White Nationalist; Charged With Six Counts Of Murder

Canadian police have charged a French-Canadian student for the fatal shooting of six Muslim worshippers at a mosque in Quebec, says the BBC News.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, faces six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder. More than 50 people were at the mosque on Sunday night when he entered the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Montreal and opened fire.

According to the BBC, Quebec police released the names of all six victims:

Father-of-three Azzeddine Soufiane, 57, a grocer and butcher

Khaled Belkacemi, 60, a professor in the food science department at Laval University

Father-of-three, Abdelkrim Hassen, 41, an IT worker for the government

Aboubaker Thabti, 44, and two Guinean nationals, Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39

While the White House tried to insinuate today that the attack on Muslims was done by a Muslim, that was not the case. Mohamed Khadir, of Moroccan heritage, was originally thought to be an accomplish, but is now being treated as a witness. Not surprisingly, White House officials have yet to correct their earlier false statements.

Meanwhile, Bissonnette, who is white, has been described as a conservative white nationalist type, confirms Francois Deschamps, an official with an advocacy group, Welcome to Refugees.

“It’s with pain and anger that we learn the identity of terrorist Alexandre Bissonnette, unfortunately known to many activists in Quebec for taking nationalist, pro-Le Pen and anti-feminist positions at Laval University and on social media,” Mr Deschamps wrote on organization’s Facebook page. Bissonnette is also known to be a fan of President Trump.

Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard called the shooting a terrorist attack.

Mr Trudeau told the one million Muslims living his country: “We are with you. Thirty-six million hearts are breaking with yours. Know that we value you.”

