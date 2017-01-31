Not The One! Kirk Franklin Claps Back At Twitter Troll In The Name Of Jesus

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Not The One! Kirk Franklin Claps Back At Twitter Troll In The Name Of Jesus

The gospel singer demolished a man who thought it was a good idea to threaten his daughter over an anti-Muslim ban Tweet.

17 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment
2013 BET Experience - Sunday Best Gospel Stage

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

If you ever thought Kirk Franklin was the one, a recent Twitter interaction is proof that he definitely is not!

On Saturday, Franklin clapped back at a troll who didn’t like the singer’s anti-Muslim ban tweets.

“I am a Christian who would rather sit at the table with a Muslim brother than ban him from a home that wasn’t originally mine,” Franklin tweeted.

While plenty of his fans appreciated his message of tolerance and togetherness, it didn’t take long before conservative Twitter fingers decided to do the most. But one troll learned the hard way that he should never get personal with saved folks thinking they won’t pop off because they love the Lord.

Yeah he tried it.

Obviously trying to threaten someone’s child is a no-no and Franklin wasn’t here for any of it:


Via GIPHY

Soon after, Black Twitter took notice of the utter savagery:

On Sunday, Franklin got back on message to continue preaching love and understanding:

RELATED NEWS:

How Chicken Nuggets Came Between Rihanna & Azealia Banks

Steve Harvey Wants You To Know He Was Hurt By Trump Backlash; Lashes Out At Black Twitter

Twitter Doesn’t Have Great Things To Say About ESPN’s Sage Steele Right Now

kirk franklin , Twitter Beef

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 3 months ago