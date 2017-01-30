Erica Campbell Shares Thoughts On Tina Campbell’s Donald Trump Letter [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell talks about the now-viral open letter that her sister Tina Campbell posted. The letter largely advocates for forgiveness of Donald Trump, but also for the support of him. And while many can agree with Tina on the aspect of forgiveness, they have also stated that they are not necessarily okay with “standing with” him, as Tina said she does in her letter.
However, the backlash Tina Campbell has received since she posted her letter has been a little unreasonable, Erica Campbell says. She then asks, are we really free to say what we want in this country? Click on the audio player above to hear more of what Erica Campbell had to say, and check out part two, below, to hear the conversation that followed, in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: GooGoo Explains How Tina & Erica Campbell’s Pregnancies Led To Her Career In Fashion [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Mary Mary’s Erica & Tina Campbell Sing With Their Sisters! [VIDEO]
RELATED: Joy Living Inspired By Tina Campbell’s Son Santana [EXCLUSIVE]
Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
28 photos Launch gallery
Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
1. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 1 of 28
2. 14530057884528Source:Getty 2 of 28
3. Tiff Joy & Ricky DillardSource:Getty 3 of 28
4. Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:Getty 4 of 28
5. Isaac Carree & Donald LawrenceSource:Getty 5 of 28
6. Kelly PriceSource:Getty 6 of 28
7. Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:Getty 7 of 28
8. Lisa Page Brooks & Tasha Page LockhartSource:Getty 8 of 28
9. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 9 of 28
10. Veda Howard & KeKe WyattSource:TV One 10 of 28
11. Veda Howard & Kierra SheardSource:TV One 11 of 28
12. Veda Howard & Stevie JSource:TV One 12 of 28
13. Veda Howard, Grant Hill & TamiaSource:TV One 13 of 28
14. 1453059819769Source:TV One 14 of 28
15. Veda Howard & Kelly PriceSource:TV One 15 of 28
16. Veda Howard & Brian Courtney WilsonSource:TV One 16 of 28
17. Veda Howard & Willie Moore Jr.Source:TV One 17 of 28
18. Veda Howard, CeCe Winans & BeBe WinansSource:TV One 18 of 28
19. Veda Howard & Fred HammondSource:TV One 19 of 28
20. Veda Howard, David Mann & Tamela MannSource:TV One 20 of 28
21. Veda Howard & Byron CageSource:TV One 21 of 28
22. 14530597715945Source:TV One 22 of 28
23. 14530597654355Source:TV One 23 of 28
24. 1453059759355Source:TV One 24 of 28
25. 14530597515826Source:TV One 25 of 28
26. 14530597454029Source:TV One 26 of 28
27. 14530597386463Source:TV One 27 of 28
28. 14530597320187Source:TV One 28 of 28
comments – Add Yours