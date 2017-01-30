Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell Shares Thoughts On Tina Campbell’s Donald Trump Letter [EXCLUSIVE]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell talks about the now-viral open letter that her sister Tina Campbell posted. The letter largely advocates for forgiveness of Donald Trump, but also for the support of him. And while many can agree with Tina on the aspect of forgiveness, they have also stated that they are not necessarily okay with “standing with” him, as Tina said she does in her letter.


However, the backlash Tina Campbell has received since she posted her letter has been a little unreasonable, Erica Campbell says. She then asks, are we really free to say what we want in this country? Click on the audio player above to hear more of what Erica Campbell had to say, and check out part two, below, to hear the conversation that followed, in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

