Faith Walking: You Can’t Go Up If You Don’t Grow Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that in church the day before, her husband Warryn Campbell was talking about his experience being Vice President of a record company few years ago. As employees in a company, you get paid for what you’re dealing with, which is why higher up employees get paid more.

But in order to move up in the ranks, you’ve got to demonstrate proficiency in the position you’re in first. Erica asks, if you can’t handle your responsibilities on a regular-staff level, then why would God promote you up to the Vice President or CEO level? Check out this exclusive video to hear the full message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

