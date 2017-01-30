Ericaism: Respect God’s Creation [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about how often we disrespect God’s creation. God created this beautiful earth with all of these creatures in it, and sometimes we are only accustomed to what exists around us, in our tiny bubbles.

Erica encourages us to take the time to enjoy the beautiful world that God created for us. Even if you’re not an “environmentalist” necessarily, this is still the home God made for us, and we should show our appreciation by taking care of it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

