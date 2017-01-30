African Union Chief Points Out America’s Glaring Hypocrisy In Implementing Travel Ban

NewsOne Staff

During a two-day summit, the head of the African Union used her platform to lay down a sharp but poignant criticism of President Donald Trump and a recent executive action which bars immigration from several Muslim-majority countries, The Independent reports.

“The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries,” said Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma made the statement in front of representatives of the 53 member states in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa.

She went on to say that the Trump’s election to office signaled the beginning of “very troubled times,” and challenged her peers for a solution.

The longtime political activist and medical doctor has held several high-ranking positions in South Africa’s government actively fighting against the disenfranchised.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who was also in attendance, reaffirmed Africa’s storied history as a welcoming nation to refugees to enthusiastic applause.

“African borders remain open for those in need of protection when so many borders are being closed, even in the most developed countries in the world,” Guterres said.

SOURCE: The Independent

