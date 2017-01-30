Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

AM BUZZ: Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup; Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry Destroyed & More…

Mimi breaks down about her heartbreak in new song.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey’s Previews New Song About Breakup

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


Divalicious songstress Mariah Carey is back with new music, and this time she’s spilling her heart about her breakup with billionaire fiancé James Packer.

The R&B vocalist debuted a preview of the song on her Instagram.

The track, which features a sample of Donell Jones’ classic break up song, ‘Where I Wanna Be,’ definitely works through some of Mimi’s heartbreak.

“Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” Mariah explained on Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

Take a look:

‪#IDONT‬

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

UP NEXT: Robbers Allegedly Destroyed Kim Kardashian’s Jewelry

1 2Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 month ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 3 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 3 months ago