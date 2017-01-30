Politics
Home > Politics

Here’s What You Need To Know About Pres. Trumps Travel Ban

6 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-MIGRATION-DEMONSTRATION-BOSTON

Source: RYAN MCBRIDE / Getty

Friday night President Trump signed an executive order to ban refugees from entering the country.  The ban is for 120 days for Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

The ban snared green card holders and people with valid visas alike.

This move brought major backlash with protests across the country.

CLICK HERE for more info. from CNN, answering these questions:

How big is the backlash?

Is it legal?

Why those seven countries?

What happens next?

Federal Judge Hears Challenge Against Muslim Immigration Ban

Source: Yana Paskova / Getty

ban refugees , President Trump's Ban

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 3 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 3 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 3 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 3 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 3 months ago