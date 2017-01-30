Here’s What You Need To Know About Pres. Trumps Travel Ban

Friday night President Trump signed an executive order to ban refugees from entering the country. The ban is for 120 days for Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

The ban snared green card holders and people with valid visas alike.

This move brought major backlash with protests across the country.

CLICK HERE for more info. from CNN, answering these questions:

How big is the backlash?

Is it legal?

Why those seven countries?

What happens next?

