EndOfDays: Trump Names White Supremacist Steve Bannon To National Security Council

continues to shock the world with his questionable appointments of high cabinet positions.

According to the BBC News, POTUS is reshuffling the US National Security Council (NSC), downgrading the military chiefs of staff and giving a regular seat to his chief strategist and known white supremacist Steve Bannon. The order was signed on Saturday.

The National Security Council is the staff inside the White House that coordinates decision-making by the president on such matters, in coordination with outside departments including the State Department and the Pentagon, NPR explains. And now Bannon, who was formerly the head of the Alt right-wing, Breitbart News website, will join in on high-level discussions about national security.

(Translation: The folks who have decades of expertise and massive knowledge about national security will be outranked by the guy whose website boasted headlines such as “Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive And Crazy” and “Donald Trump Plans To Continue GOP Legacy Of Leading On Women’s, Civil Rights Against Sexist, Racist Democrats.”)

Bannon, who has been praised by the KKK in the past, may be a formal naval officer, but clearly, this type of shake-up is unheard of. Which is why top security officials and politicians in both parties are blasting Trump’s decision.

Sen. John McCain, who serves as the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, told CBS News, “I am worried about the National Security Council. Who are the members of it and who are the permanent members? The appointment of Mr. Bannon is something which a radical departure from any National Security Council in history.”

McCain added: “One person who is indispensable would be the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in my view.”

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who served under presidents Obama and George W. Bush, called the demotions a “big mistake.”

“I think that they both bring a perspective and judgment and experience to bear that every president, whether they like it or not, finds useful,” Gates told ABC News. And Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who worked with Trump’s National Security Adviser during the transition, called this unprecedented move “stone cold crazy.”

This is stone cold crazy. After a week of crazy. Who needs military advice or intell to make policy on ISIL, Syria, Afghanistan, DPRK? https://t.co/Mmyc139w3M — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) January 29, 2017

And using the hasthtag #StopPresidentBannon, folks on Twitter aren’t having it either:

We also can't sleep on the Steve Bannon angle. This is dangerous as hell. The past week has just been a preview.#StopPresidentBannon — This Is Happening (@TananariveDue) January 29, 2017

"Our attack on brown people has begun Mr. President"

"Good now go tweet and distract everyone Donald" #StopPresidentBannon #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/eiOtDugl15 — Our American Rights (@OurAmercnRights) January 29, 2017

You're not supposed to inject politics in National Security. It'shistorically been a less ideological space. No longer.#StopPresidentBannon — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 29, 2017

trump replacing Joint Chiefs on National Security Council w/Bannon amounts to no less than domestic terrorism.#StopPresidentBannon pic.twitter.com/UQZs3H0RVA — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2017

He's killing jobs, cutting healthcare, harming the planet, ruining schools, spreading hate, making Americans less safe #StopPresidentBannon — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) January 29, 2017

Steve Bannon is a white supremacist nazi that believes in genocide & white superiority. He is running the country#StopPresidentBannon — TheNewDeal (@TheNewDeal) January 29, 2017

Ex-KKK Grand Wizard David Duke wasn't kidding when he said, 'we now have one of our own' in the White House. #StopPresidentBannon #AMJoy — Bill Madden (@activist360) January 29, 2017

Us teenagers shouldn't be seeing history repeat itself infront of our eyes in the terms of oppression and racism #StopPresidentBannon — Keey Bihh (@TrvpDaniee) January 29, 2017

So an unelected Nazi took over the Department of Homeland Security. He is a Nazi. Let there be no mistaking that.#StopPresidentBannon — Olivia Wright (@gotthewrightpun) January 29, 2017

He is trying to divide us, but what #Trump is doing is uniting us stronger than ever! #StopPresidentBannon #NoBanNoWall — Brittany Donald (@BrittanyMDonald) January 29, 2017

Bannon was an influential and driving force in the Trump campaign and is believed to be behind POTUS’ bombastic and apocalyptic inauguration speech and a majority of the president’s most controversial executive orders, including the recent ban of Syrian refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries. He is also the same person who last week told the media to “keep its mouth shut.”

And this is just the start of week two y’all.

