Kim Kardashian, Rihanna And More Celebs Share #MuslimBan Thoughts

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations has caused uproar throughout the world. Under the brash decision he’s banned anyone from coming from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen to enter the United States.

Immediately, celebrities reacted to the decision that’s blocking thousands from traveling, even two U.S. veterans. Despite her Kanye West’s meeting with Trump, Kim Kardashian West shared her thoughts on the ban with raw statistics.

The reality star, like many others, points out that there are more annual deaths by lawnmowers and being struck by lightening than Islamic jihadist immigrants. Kardashian West is half Armenian, a majority Christian nation that boarders Iran.

Rihanna, who joined the Women’s March in New York City last weekend, shared her thoughts on Twitter as well. “The news is devastating,” she said in the midst of celebrating the one year anniversary of ANTI. “America is being ruined right before our eyes.”

Another celebrity to voice her concern and has a direct tie to what’s going on is Blackish star Yara Shahidi. The 16-year-old posted to Instagram to let it be known she wouldn’t exist if her Iranian grandfather wasn’t allowed in this country.


“I am a result of love,” she says. “More specifically Black and Iranian love. Of Shia love, of Christian love, of American love, of a love that highlights how interconnected we truly are.”

