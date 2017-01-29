Brooklyn Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Muslim Ban

Brandee Sanders

A Brooklyn federal judge put a temporary ban on an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on Saturday that was put in place to prevent Syrian refugees and travelers from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. According to the Huffington Post, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York declared that the ban “violates the rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”

From the Huffington Post:

The American Civil Liberties Union, immigrants’ rights groups and refugee relief organizations had filed the action in federal court Saturday morning on behalf of two Iraqi nationals who were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, asking for a declaration that the order is unconstitutional and requesting an injunction to prevent its implementation against other travelers who may be equally harmed.

“The petitioners have a strong likelihood of success in establishing that the removal of the petitioners and others similarly situated violates the rights to Due Process and Equal Protection guaranteed by the United States Constitution,” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York wrote in her order.

The legal action named Trump in his official capacity as president, as well as the Department of Homeland Security and other high-ranking officials. Although temporary and subject to appeal, it represents the first major constitutional setback faced by the new administration.

ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt says that the ruling will protect people from other countries who have permission to be in the U.S. “This ruling preserves the status quo and ensures that people who have been granted permission to be in this country are not illegally removed off U.S. soil,” he told the Huffington Post.

The executive order sparked nationwide protests and outrage on social media.

So appalled & ashamed of the racism, discrimination, hypocrisy, and bigotry shown by the "Land of the free, Home of the brave" #MuslimBan — Nashrah Mohd Reza (@NashrahMohd) January 29, 2017

If this is allowed than what will stop them from doing this to others? #MuslimBan — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) January 29, 2017

According to the Huffington Post, federal judges in Seattle and Virginia also issued orders to temporarily block the ban.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Our Difficult First Week With President Donald Trump

Americans Will Ultimately Foot The Bill For Trump’s Wall