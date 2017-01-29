Get Up Erica
Isabel Davis Explains Why The Message In “The Call” Never Gets Old [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Gospel singer Isabel Davis chats with Erica Campbell about her single, “The Call,” and discusses the feeling of surprise she experienced when the video for it went viral. Isabel also talks about the sentiment behind the song, and why such sentiment never goes out of style, especially for Christians.

Plus, Isabel also talks about what’s on the horizon for her next in gospel! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

