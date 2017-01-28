Singer Tina Campbell Supports Trump; Says It’s The Godly Thing To Do

Singer Tina Campbell is the newest Black celeb to publicly show their support for President Donald Trump.

The member of popular gospel group Mary Mary took to Facebook on Wednesday to pen an open letter explaining why she supports Trump and why we all should have faith in him.

“I believe that understanding and compassion [are] absolutely necessary for the progress of all people,” she wrote.

“So, although I don’t always understand or agree with Mr. Donald Trump’s politics, perspective, and approach, I believe that the same God that created all of us has deposited greatness inside of him that goes far beyond what many of us have seen and what many of us could imagine.”

She also continued to say that like her, Trump believes that all lives matter and that he too respects the lives of this nation’s citizens. (Does he really though?)

“I believe that all people and all lives matter, including that of Mr. Donald Trump and his family. I believe that the leaders of this nation should protect the opportunity for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every single one of its citizens. And, I choose to believe that Mr. Donald Trump shares this same belief,” she added.

Guess she hasn’t been watching much of the news lately.

Well perhaps she has, because she continued saying that instead of speaking ill of Trump and protesting in the streets, we should pray for POTUS and his family instead. Apparently, that’s what she is going to despite not always agreeing with his policies and beliefs.

“I choose to stand with him, and pray for him; because, as a follower of Jesus Christ and a firm believer in the Holy Bible, according to 1 Timothy 2:1-3, I have been commanded to: ‘The first thing I want you to do is pray every way you know how… especially for rulers and their governments, to rule well. This is the way our Savior God wants us to live,’” she wrote.

She concluded her rather lengthy letter saying that if Trump is united with God, the country will prosper.

“I choose to believe that America is great, always has been great, and is becoming greater because it is in God that we trust. He is the founding father of this nation, and there is no failure in Him. I chose to believe that a people led by President Donald Trump, united under God, will never be defeated.”

Whatever you say girl.

