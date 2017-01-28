Barack Obama May Receive $20M Advance For Memoir

Barack Obama

Before leaving the White House, former Presidentrevealed his plans to pen a book.

The scoop is he may received a $20 million advance for the memoir, more than any other president in history.

Via Forbes:

In fact, Newberg has no doubt in her prediction that Obama’s memoir will yield the highest advance ever paid to a president, citing that not only is he going to write his memoir himself, but that he’s already paved the road to his success as an author with previous books that did very well, including Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance, The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream and Of Thee I Sing: A Letter To My Daughters. Together these have sold more than 4 million copies and garnered more than $10 million in sales. Random House is the likely publisherfor his memoir, though a bidding war is expected.

“Not only was he the first African-American president and hugely popular, he’s already shown us that he can, in fact, write,” Newberg said over the phone. “And, he’ll look like the King of Siam next to Trump.”

Former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama has the opportunity to earn a pretty coin for her own memoir.

According to Raphael Sagalyn of the ICM/Sagalyn Literary Agency, together the Obamas could rake in an easy $45 million for their respective memoirs.

Sagalyn said, “His is going to be easily the most valuable presidential memoir ever and I think Michelle Obama has the opportunity to sell the most valuable first lady memoir in history.”

