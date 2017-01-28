Serena Williams Defeats Venus Williams & Sets Open Era Record With 23rd Grand Slam

Serena Williams has set a new Open Era record after defeating her sister, Venus Williams, 6-4, 6-4 in the Australian Open final on Saturday, to win her 23rd Grand Slam.

Via ESPN:

It’s Serena’s seventh Australian Open title and second in the past three tournaments in Melbourne. She also has seven titles at Wimbledon, six at the US Open and three at the French Open.

She remains one Grand Slam championship behind the all-time leader, Margaret Court, who has 24 titles in the Open and amateur eras. Court, an Australian who won 13 majors before the dawn of the Open era in 1968, was among those applauding the Williams sisters at Rod Laver Arena.

Saturday’s victory also means Serena will regain the world No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber, who was eliminated in the fourth round in Melbourne. Next week will be Serena’s 310th at the top of tennis.

Venus, a seven-time Slam champion, (two US Open and five Wimbledon) was in the final of the Australian Open for the first time since 2003.

After her record-breaking win, Serena William said, “My first Grand Slam started here, and getting to 23 here, but playing Venus, it’s stuff that legends are made of. I couldn’t have written a better story.”

Venus, celebrated her sister’s big moment as if it were her own saying, “Serena Williams … that’s my little sister, guys. Congratulations, Serena, on No. 23.” She continued, “I have been right there with you. Your win has always been my win. I think you know that I’m enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me.”

Source: Scott Barbour / Getty

Congratulations to Serena and Venus!

http://icecreamconvos.com/serena-williams-defeats-venus-williams-sets-open-era-record-23rd-grand-slam/

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: