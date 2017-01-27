Durham Honors “Remarkable Men” For Overcoming Disabilities

On Thursday night, two Durham men received a special honor when they were named Remarkable Men for overcoming numerous obstacles in order to achieve greatness in athletics. Both men are para-athletes, one is a decorated war hero and the other is a para-Olympiad.

Despite the fact that one of his legs was amputated at birth for health reasons, according to WRAL news 17 year old Desmond Jackson was born to run. Jackson was one of the Remarkable Men honored by the Durham County Public Health Department for his accomplishments on and off the track.

Last year Jackson competed in the Paralympic games in Rio. The other honoree was Master Sgt. Cedric King lost both of his legs in combat, but he says his spirit was strengthened and he is inspired by Jackson.

Jackson still has more track and field goals to achieve as he considers being an amputee and a para-athlete an opportunity, rather than a disability. Jackson is training for the World Games in London next summer.

King, who was placed in a medically induced coma following his accident in 2012, is training for an upcoming marathon.

