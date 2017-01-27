Black History Month 2017
Shaw University

1 hour ago

Shaw University, Raleigh, N.C. - medical dormitory

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

Founded in 1865, Shaw University has a rich history steeped in tradition, activism, and service.

The “Mother of all Historically Black Universities in the South”, Shaw University is the first college created for African Americans in the southern United States.

Along with its southern inception the university enjoys several other “firsts:” they were the first institution of higher learning in North Carolina to offer a four-year medical school; the first the first institution of higher learning established for freedmen after the Civil War and the first historically black college in the nation to open its doors to women. The University also has an extensive history of community activism and service.

Shaw Students

Source: Afro Newspaper/Gado / Getty

According to Shaw University’s website, “The University currently enrolls more than 1,800 students and offers more than 30 degree programs, including accredited programs in athletic training, social work, divinity, religious education, and teacher education.”

