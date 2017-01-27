Black History Month 2017
Home > Black History Month 2017

North Carolina A&T State University

1 hour ago

Jennifer Hall
Leave a comment
Black Students Sitting-In at Woolworth's

Source: Bettmann / Getty

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was established in1891in Raleigh, NC as an annex to Shaw University.

The college would later permanently relocate to Greensboro, NC, where the institution established a renowned legacy of academics and activism.

According to the university, N.C. A&T graduates the nation’s largest number of African American engineers at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels.

On February 1st, 1960 the college was at the center of the Civil Rights movement, when four A&T freshmen students, walked downtown and “sat – in” at the whites–only lunch counter at Woolworth’s and refused to leave when denied service.

During the next few weeks, numerous students from A&T and other colleges and universities joined them, spreading to at least 250 major cities and towns in the U.S.

By the end of July 1960, Woolworth’s was desegregated. As a result of this movement, several significant events in civil rights history occurred, including the passage of the 1960 Civil Rights Bill.

BHM Sponsors           BHM Sponsors          BHM Sponsors

Latest…

civil rights movement , Greensboro sit-ins , north carolina a&T state university

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago