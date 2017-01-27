Black History Month 2017
Johnson C. Smith University

In this 1970 file photograph, the entrance to Johnson C. Smith University is shown.

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Established in 1867 as the Biddle Memorial Institute, Johnson C. Smith is a private university located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 1921 Jane Berry Smith provided a handsome endowment for the institution in memory of her late husband, Johnson C. Smith. She gave funds to build a theological dormitory, science hall, teachers’ cottage and memorial gate. In recognition of these gifts, the board of trustees changed the name of the institution to Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU).

In this June 14, 1993 file photograph, participants in a his

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

The mission of the University is to “provide an outstanding education for a diverse group of talented and highly motivated students from various ethnic, socioeconomic, and geographic backgrounds. Johnson C. Smith University offers a liberal education in conjunction with concentrated study in a specialized field in preparation for advanced study and specific careers.”

