Declaration Reveals Robin Thicke Allegedly Hit Paula Patton

The bitter custody battle between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke just took a startling turn.

15 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Paula Patton has accused Robin Thicke of hitting her with a closed fist and pushing her to the ground. The alleged incident took place in 2013, according to a declaration to support her domestic violence restraining order, TMZ reports.

The Warcraft actress also accused Thicke of threatening her, saying he was going to “bash my f***ing head in.”

Thicke allegedly has a cocaine problem. Two other incidents contributed to the final days of their marriage. Paula claims Thicke had a fit after flying to meet her while she was filming Warcraft. In a separate incident, she allegedly heard him having sex with another woman when he called her while on tour.

Paula recently accused Thicke of child abuse. A judge granted her a restraining order, prohibiting Thicke from coming near her or their son Julian, who told his school that his father had spanked him and punched him.

