Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King And Ruth Negga Cover ‘Vanity Fair’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King And Ruth Negga Cover ‘Vanity Fair’

This beautiful and talented melanin display is wonderful!

14 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

With all of the recent #BlackGirlMagic that has conquered Hollywood lately, it was perfectly fitting to have some of the most beautiful black women and also talented black actresses, all grace the cover of a major magazine. Vanity Fair has made a bold stance with its latest cover that features a healthy dose of unbridled melanin.

Janelle Monae, Lupita Nyong’o, Aja Naomi King and Ruth Negga all stun on the cover of Vanity Fair and it is definitely a sight to behold. Covering the magazine’s annual Hollywood issue, that also features actresses Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams and more, the beautiful quartet of black women have all starred in some of the most critically and financially successful films of 2016.

As The Root reports, the gorgeous cover was shot by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz and features each actress in a couture gown that harkens back to the days of old Hollywood glamour. Negga and Monae (along with Stone, Portman and Adams) all star in recent Academy Award-nominated films, which were announced earlier this week.

The cover is a notable change from many past Hollywood issues that failed to include much diversity. The fact that these talented women of color were included this year proves to be a step in the right direction that Hollywood should continue in its quest for equality and inclusion.

You can check out the Vanity Fair Hollywood issue when it hits newsstands on February 7th.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2923389/india-arie-letter-to-chrisette-michele/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2923431/paula-patton-robin-thicke-domestic-abuse/

Aja Naomi King , celebrity news , Entertainment News , Janelle Monae , Lupita Nyong’o , magazine covers , movie news , Ruth Negga , vanity fair

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago