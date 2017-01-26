Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Can You Trust Your Mama? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

21 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about the folks out there who feel they can’t trust their own mama. As parents, you want your children to be able to feel safe talking to you. And your children want to be able to trust you, especially with things they feel are hard to come to you with. That being said, Erica Campbell asks, are you showing your kids integrity and dignity?

When your kids come to you, do you laugh at them, belittle them, or pass around things they told you in confidence? Your kids should feel protected when they come to you- because if they don’t talk to you, they’ll find someone else to talk to. And that someone else may not have the right advice to give them.  Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

