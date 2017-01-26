Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

AM BUZZ: Monica Extends Olive Branch To Brandy, Jay Z Dodges Trump Question & More

21 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Monica Extends An Olive Branch To Brandy

ABC's 'Good Morning America' - 2012

Source: Fred Lee / Getty


It seems like Monica is extending an olive branch to Brandy after Brandy took a few subliminal shots at her on social media late last year.

Mo posted a throwback photo of her and Brandy remembering the history they made with their single The Boy Is Mine.

In case you missed it, Brandy let off a few shots at Monica after a video of Monica talking about her relationship with Whitney Houston went viral. Everyone knows how much Brandy loved Whitey, and vice versa, but the singer made it extremely clear that everyone wanted what they had.

A better perspective of the shade #brandynorwood just threw at @monicabrown ☕

A video posted by Fameolous Entertainment (@fameolousent_) on

We’ll have to wait to see how Brandy handles this.

UP NEXT: Jay Z Dodges Donald Trump Question

Brandy , Donald Trump , Jay Z , Monica , WorldStarHipHop

1 2 3Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 4 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago