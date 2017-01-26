AM BUZZ: Monica Extends Olive Branch To Brandy, Jay Z Dodges Trump Question & More

Monica Extends An Olive Branch To Brandy

It seems likeis extending an olive branch toafter Brandy took a few subliminal shots at her on social media late last year.

Mo posted a throwback photo of her and Brandy remembering the history they made with their single The Boy Is Mine.

In case you missed it, Brandy let off a few shots at Monica after a video of Monica talking about her relationship with Whitney Houston went viral. Everyone knows how much Brandy loved Whitey, and vice versa, but the singer made it extremely clear that everyone wanted what they had.

A better perspective of the shade #brandynorwood just threw at @monicabrown ☕ A video posted by Fameolous Entertainment (@fameolousent_) on Nov 28, 2016 at 12:15pm PST

We’ll have to wait to see how Brandy handles this.

