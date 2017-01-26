NEWS ROUNDUP: Six Shot During Vigil In Chicago…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

Violence in Chicago is continuing to spiral out of control. According to reports, six people were shot on Wednesday during a memorial for an individual who lost her life to gun violence. The incident took place at a local restaurant in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood where several people were gathered to memorialize Jamayah Fields, a 20-year-old who was fatally shot on Monday. Local gang members reportedly heard about the vigil via social media and tried to target one of the attendees. Among the six people injured included a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the neck and a 12-year-old girl whose head was grazed by a bullet. According to a Chicago Police Department spokesman, there are no suspects in custody in relation to the shooting. FBI and Chicago police data reports Chicago had more shootings and homicides in 2016 than any other U.S. city. Read more.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened to take legal action against the federal government if it imposes President Donald Trump’s immigration orders. One of Trump’s measures involves stripping federal funding from sanctuary cities. New York is among one of the over 140 sanctuary cities and counties that serve as safe havens for undocumented immigrants. “We are going to defend all of our people, regardless of where they come from and regardless of their documentation status,” said Mayor de Blasio during a press conference on Wednesday. “This executive order could in fact undermine public safety.” According to Mayor de Blasio, the loss of federal funding would conflict with money allocated for anti-terrorism efforts. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Trump doesn’t have the “constitutional authority” to withhold funds from cities with protected immigrants. Read more.

Shelburne Middle School in Staunton, Virginia is in hot water after a parent claimed a faculty member asked Black students to portray slaves during a history lesson. Tamika Derozen said her son told her that during a skit about the Louisiana Purchase, African-American students were told to pretend to pick cotton and dig coal while White children pretended to be noblemen. “He said, ‘Mom, I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to walk out of the class, but I didn’t want to get in trouble,’” said Derozen. Although the school’s principal issued an apology after the complaint, the teacher later showed the class scenes from Roots in an attempt to defend the history lesson. “If such behavior occurred, it is grossly inappropriate, insensitive and contradictory to the values of our school division and will not be tolerated,” said Staunton City Schools superintendent Linda G. Reviea. Read more.

Sisters Venus and Serena Williams will face off in the Grand Slam finals for the first time in eight years. On Saturday, the tennis powerhouses will battle for the Australian Open title. The match will mark the 15th time Venus and Serena have competed against each other in a Grand Slam. Making it to the Australian Open semifinals marks a major milestone for Venus. At 36, she has become the oldest woman to get to the semifinals. Venus is going after her first Australian Open Championship. “She’s my toughest opponent — nobody has ever beaten me as much as Venus has,” said Serena. “No matter what happens, we’ve won. A Williams is going to win this tournament.” Read more.

