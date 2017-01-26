Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump Amid Border Wall Tensions

NewsOne Staff

On Thursday morning, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto cancelled a January 31 meeting with President Trump over continued back and forth over the construction and payment of a border wall that would bar entry into the U.S., The Washington Post reports.

The announcement comes after Peña Nieto’s Wednesday recorded message to Trump’s administration voicing his disapproval over two executive orders Trump signed which would ramp up efforts to build the wall and lead to a significant crackdown on illegal immigration. In the same message Peña Nieto made it clear he had every intention of attending the scheduling meeting.

However, Peña Nieto may have had a change of heart after Trump tweeted that the meeting may as well be cancelled if the Mexican government continues to refuse funding for the wall.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

Mexico and the United States have enjoyed an amicable relationship, but Trump’s presidency and his continued efforts to make Mexico pay for the wall, risks their alliance.

The Post writes:

“The growing conflict between the United States and Mexico has quickly deteriorated since Trump took power. Trump has proposed several policies that Mexico opposes, including the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, increased deportations, and the border wall.

Peña Nieto and other Mexican officials repeatedly condemned the idea of a border wall — one of Trump’s signature promises and a rallying cry for his supporters — during last year’s U.S. presidential campaign. Since Trump’s election, Peña Nieto has insisted that Mexico won’t pay for the wall, casting the issue as a matter of dignity and principle for the nation.”

On Thursday the AP reported Mark Morgan, the chief of U.S. Border Patrol, left the agency in charge of securing America’s borders between Mexico and Canada. His departure occurred less than 24 hours of Trump’s announcement to begin construction on the wall at the Mexican border.

Morgan’s departure follows a separate Thursday morning announcement that several top State Department officials resigned from their posts.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, AP

